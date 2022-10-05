LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 32.1%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 32.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 772,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,495% from the average session volume of 48,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

