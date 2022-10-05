LEXIT (LEXI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $398,384.00

LEXIT (LEXI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, LEXIT has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One LEXIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. LEXIT has a market capitalization of $398,384.00 and $42,497.00 worth of LEXIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEXIT Coin Profile

LEXIT was first traded on May 13th, 2021. LEXIT’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LEXIT is https://reddit.com/r/LEXIT_NFT_DeFi. LEXIT’s official Twitter account is @LEXITco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEXIT is www.lexit.com.

LEXIT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEXIT is a platform for transforming Intellectual Property into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Anyone owning Art, Music, Film/Videos, Patents or Technical Inventions, can join and submit a listing for an NFT Launch, collect NFTs, follow/like its favourite creators and have the ability to build their NFT identity with LEXIT.LEXIT will soon after also release an extension of its NFT Launchpad with an integration of its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) which will make launched NFTs immediately available for trading on LEXIT’s DeFi Pools.”

