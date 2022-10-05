Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LILAK stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,976,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,677,000 after buying an additional 157,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

