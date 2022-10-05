Lien (LIEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $635,510.00

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Lien has a market cap of $635,510.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lien coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lien Coin Profile

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official website is lien.finance.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

