Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 18,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,640,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Lilium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lilium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lilium by 86.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lilium in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

