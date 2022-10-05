Linamar Corporation Purchases 171,590 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 458,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,137,590.70.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linamar Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNR. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

