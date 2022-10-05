Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

