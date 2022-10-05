LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 8,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

