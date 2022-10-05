Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

