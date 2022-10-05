Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.73.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $406.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 236.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.