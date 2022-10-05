LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,395 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 613,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,581,094. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

