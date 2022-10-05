LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

