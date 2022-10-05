LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,097,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. 107,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

