LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 228,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,897 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,277.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 716,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

