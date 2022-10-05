LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.