LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

