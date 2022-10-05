LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,578 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

