LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VLUE traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 885,104 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27.

