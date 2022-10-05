LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Biogen Stock Down 2.2 %

Biogen stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.49. 34,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.