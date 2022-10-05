LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Barclays boosted their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

