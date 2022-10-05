Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

