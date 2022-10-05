Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 6,938 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,759 shares during the quarter. Main Thematic Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

