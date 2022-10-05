Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.44. 3,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,658,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9,819.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.