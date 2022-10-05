Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Update

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the second quarter worth $14,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 334.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

