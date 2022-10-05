Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

MMC opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

