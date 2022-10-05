Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.92.

MCO stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.90. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average is $296.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.