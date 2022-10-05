Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $872,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. 30,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.