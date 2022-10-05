Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

AMAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. 452,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

