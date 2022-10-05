Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 14,341 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TNF LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IUSB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 51,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,716. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

