Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,906,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

