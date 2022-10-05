Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average is $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

