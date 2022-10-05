Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 10.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,033. The firm has a market cap of $290.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

