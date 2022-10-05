Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 379,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548,548. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

