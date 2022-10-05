Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 552 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 116,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.