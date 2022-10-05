Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 265,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

