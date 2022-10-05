Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.27. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,976. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

