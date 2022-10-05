Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

