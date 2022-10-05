Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,876,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 14,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,360. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

