Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

CNI traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,709. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

