Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,528 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,731,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM remained flat at $46.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,105. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

