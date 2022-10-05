Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.63. 86,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,769. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

