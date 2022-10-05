Matthew J. Wallach Sells 10,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of VEEV traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. 926,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,096. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.