Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 23,461 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $800,254.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,912 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,290,634.88.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PRVA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 800,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,010,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

