McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.99 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.29). McBride shares last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 157,217 shares trading hands.

McBride Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

