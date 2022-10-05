McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

