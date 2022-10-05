McDonald Partners LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

