McDonald Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.