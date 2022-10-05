McDonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

