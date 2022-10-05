McDonald Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises about 0.8% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

SJM stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.