McDonald Partners LLC Has $945,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 67,324 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $10,885,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

